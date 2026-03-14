CBI grills Anil Ambani's son

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Jai Anmol Ambani for over six hours in connection with a bank fraud case of Rs 228 crores involving Reliance Home Finance Limited.



The agency had summoned Ambani to the headquarters of the CBI in Delhi as part of the investigation into the case. Ambani was produced before the investigating officer of the case and was examined for 6.5 hours. The agency has asked him to appear before it on Friday for further questioning.

The CBI had registered a case on December 6, 2025, against Reliance Home Finance Limited, Jai Anmol Ambani, Ravindra Sudhalkar, and unknown public servants regarding an alleged bank fraud of Rs 228.06 crores.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on the basis of a complaint received from Union Bank of India that the company had engaged in a criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal misconduct that caused wrongful loss to the bank.