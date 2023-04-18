CBI finds traces of 12 bank accounts of Jiban Saha

kolkata: CBI has found traces of 12 bank accounts of arrested MLA Jiban Krishna Saha and his wife Tagari Saha.

CBI has found four accounts in the name of Jiban and three accounts in the name of Tagari in Murshidabad. The rest of the accounts are reportedly in the Birbhum district. CBI suspects that the assets and money in the bank account are worth about Rs 10 crore. Sleuths have come to know that Jiban has made assets worth crores of rupees in the past year. The investigating officers are interrogating Jiban to know about his role in the recruitment scam and from whom he used to receive money.

Jiban was arrested on Monday morning after an almost 65-hour raid at his house. Jiban had allegedly snatched his two mobile phones from a CBI officer who had seized those as a part of the raid.