CBI files FIR to probe bribery charges levelled by actor Vishal

NEW DELHI: The CBI has lodged an FIR against three persons and unidentified officials of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on the allegation of actor Vishal that he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to get a certificate for the Hindi-dubbed version of his film “Mark Antony”, officials said on Thursday.



The action was followed by searches at four locations in Mumbai, including the premises of the FIR-named accused, on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged the FIR against private persons Merlin Menaga, Jeeja Ramdas, Rajan M and unidentified public servants of the CBFC.

Vishal said a bribe was demanded to issue the CBFC certificate for his film within 24 hours.

Mark Antony, a sci-fi film directed by Adhik Ravichandran, was released in theatres on September 28.

The CBFC certificate is mandatory for screening a film in India.

The Tamil Superstar requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to look into corruption in the CBFC, where a woman official had allegedly demanded Rs 6.5 lakh from him for issuing certification the same day. The official had allegedly said it was a common practice at the CBFC.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had ordered an immediate enquiry into the allegations.

“It was alleged that during the month of September 2023, a private person entered a conspiracy with others to obtain a bribe of Rs 7 lakh and to get the required censor certificate from CBFC, Mumbai for a movie dubbed in Hindi,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI FIR alleged that Menaga, who worked as a mediator, had initially demanded the bribe on behalf of CBFC-Mumbai officials, the amount of which was reduced to Rs 6.54 lakh after negotiations.

“... she allegedly accepted Rs 6.54 lakh as bribe on behalf of CBFC, Mumbai officials

in two bank accounts of

the two other accused. Thereafter, on September 26, 2023, the required certificate was allegedly issued by CBFC, Mumbai for said movie dubbed in Hindi,” the spokesperson said.