CBI files chargesheet against two for murders abroad

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully filed chargesheet against two Indian nationals—Inder Jit Singh and Subhash Chander Mahla—for offences of murders abroad at the request of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The CBI, under close interaction with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has procured the evidence admissible in India from the UAE and Bahrain governments. After obtaining permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), charge sheets have been presented before the Hon’ble CBI Court at New Delhi.

In the first instance, on the instructions of a request by the UAE, CBI had lodged a case against Inder Jit Singh under Section 302 of the IPC for murdering Indian national Rama Lingam Natesan in Abu Dhabi. An investigation found that Singh, who owed a debt of AED 300 for buying international SIM cards from Natesan, became aggressive after the victim walked to his boss’s office in an attempt to get the arrears refunded from his wages. On August 28, 2008, Singh fatally attacked Natesan with a pointed knife. The CBI has now charged him with the murder.