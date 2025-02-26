MillenniumPost
CBI files case in DRDO ‘recruitment scam’

BY Naresh Biswani26 Feb 2025 12:12 AM IST

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against unknown individuals for allegedly operating a fake recruitment racket, cheating employment seekers with bogus offers of employment in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

As per the charges, the accused had attracted unemployed applicants with promises of phoney appointments in different posts like Peon, Cleaner, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Lower Division Clerk (LDC).

The applicants were asked to pay exorbitant amounts ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for getting government jobs. The scam was unearthed after several victims came to know they had been duped and approached the authorities.

Naresh Biswani

