CBI facilitates return of bank fraud accused from USA, arrests on arrival

: In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully orchestrated the return of a Red Notice Subject from the United States to India. The accused, who was wanted in connection with a case involving bank fraud and forgery, was extradited and promptly arrested upon arrival, CBI officials said on Wednesday.

The accused T. Ravindranath Gupta who had been accused of defrauding a bank in Bangalore through the forgery of an Inland Letter of Credits and engaging in acts of cheating, had initially been convicted and subsequently evaded authorities by absconding from the country. An Interpol Red Notice was issued on April 4, 2023, at the behest of the CBI, triggering international efforts to locate and apprehend the individual, the official said.

The collaborative efforts of the CBI’s Global Operations Centre and Interpol channels proved instrumental in securing the return of the Red Notice Subject. After a meticulous operation, the accused was successfully repatriated to the Cochin International Airport, having transited through the UAE.

Upon arrival in India, the accused was promptly taken into custody by the CBI. The apprehended individual T Ravindranath Gupta is now slated to appear before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bangalore, to face the legal proceedings stemming from the accusations, the official added.