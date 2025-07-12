CBI facilitates extradition of UAE-British drug kingpin Kubbawala

MUMBAI: A big success story of global police cooperation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has led the return of Kubbawala Mustafa, a prime accused in a large synthetic drug smuggling case, to India from the United Arab Emirates. The operation was carried out in close coordination with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) and the National Central Bureau (NCB) Abu Dhabi.

Kubbawala Mustafa, the accused who was wanted by Mumbai Police in relation to an FIR lodged at Kurla Police Station, was extradited to India on July 11. Mustafa is accused of running a unit that produced synthetic drugs from outside India, allegedly running a factory in Sangli. Officials seized 126.141 kg of mephedrone, a prohibited drug, worth Rs 2.522 million from the unit operated by him and his accomplices.

The case picked up international pace after CBI effectively obtained a Red Notice against Mustafa on November 25, 2024, at the request of Mumbai Police. A Red Notice is a priority international alert produced by INTERPOL to seek the location and provisional arrest of a person with a view to extradition. The target was geo-located in the UAE after consistent efforts and careful tracking through INTERPOL channels.

Complying with a formal request by UAE authorities, submitted by NCB-Abu Dhabi on June 19, the CBI and Mumbai Police immediately arranged for a security operation. A joint four-member team of Mumbai Police boarded a flight to Dubai on July 7, and brought back the fugitive to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, on July 11.

Kubbawala Mustafa had already been charge-sheeted in the case, and an open-dated arrest warrant had been issued by a competent Indian court. His return is a landmark win for India’s battle against transnational narcotics trafficking and underscores the success of international cooperation in bringing criminals on the run to book.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL of India, has a critical role in coordinating with world law enforcement agencies through its IPCU wing and the BHARATPOL platform.