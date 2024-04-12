CBI establishes dedicated email for Sandeshkhali, amidst HC’s directive

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent alleged atrocities against women in Sadeshkhali of West Bengal, which created a stir across the nation- the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has established a dedicated email address, ‘sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in,’ officials informed on Thursday. This email ID is designated for persons from the village of North 24 Parganas, to report crimes against women and forcible land acquisition.



The move comes following the directive by the Calcutta High Court has taken a firm stance on Wednesday and has directed a CBI investigation into allegations of oppression and forcible land acquisition against women. Before this, protests erupted against TMC leader and main accused Shahjahan Sheikh. Besides, the District Magistrate of North 24 Parganas has been urged to ensure widespread awareness of the newly created email ID. To this end, the high court’s order mandates the District Magistrate to undertake measures for publicizing the email ID within the locality. Additionally, a Public Notice is to be issued in vernacular newspapers with significant circulation in the area, by the directives of the high court.

The division bench, chaired by Chief Justice TS Shivagnam, overseeing the CBI investigation, assured personal oversight. Furthermore, the high court has instructed the CBI to conduct a comprehensive examination of revenue records and physical inspection of land before submitting an extensive report on the purported illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for fish farming. The court has set a deadline of May 2 for the CBI to submit its report regarding both the land scam and the cases of atrocities against women.

The nation witnessed massive violence in Sandeshkhali and demonstrations by locals and BJP leaders across various places. Shahjahan’s involvement in another case, related to alleged money laundering, has already drawn attention. On January 5, an ED team arrived in Sandeshkhali to apprehend the TMC leader in connection with an ongoing investigation, leading to an assault on the ED officials by his supporters.