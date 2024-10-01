CBI dismantles global cyber crime network, arrests 26 in multi-city operation

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled a highly organised cyber crime network with the arrest of 26 key operatives and coordinated multi-city searches across 32 locations.



The operation, conducted as part of Operation Chakra-III, targeted a transnational technology-enabled crime syndicate involved in fraudulent activities, primarily aimed at victims abroad.

Acting on critical inputs, the CBI’s International Operations Division registered a case on September 24, under the Sections 61 and 318 of the BNSS Act, 2023, and the Section 66-D read with 75 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Following the investigation, CBI swiftly launched simultaneous raids on September 26, in Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Visakhapatnam, intercepting 170 individuals engaged in ongoing online criminal activities at four illegal call centres. These call centres operated under the names VC Infrometrix Pvt Ltd in Pune and Visakhapatnam, Viajex Solutions in Hyderabad and Atriya Global Services Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam.

So far, 26 key accused persons have been arrested — 10 from Pune, five from Hyderabad and 11 from Visakhapatnam — while the roles of other workers are being investigated. During the raids, the CBI seized crucial digital evidence and incriminating materials. A total of 951 items, including electronic devices, mobile phones, laptops, financial information and communication records, were confiscated, alongside Rs 58.45 lakh in cash, locker keys and three luxury vehicles.

The cyber criminals targeted victims, particularly in the US, by posing as tech support services. Victims were falsely informed that their systems had been hacked and their identities stolen, with large unauthorised transactions supposedly made from their bank accounts.

The scammers further convinced victims that they were under law enforcement surveillance for suspicious activity and induced them to transfer funds to designated accounts, claiming it was to safeguard their finances. In some cases, the criminals pressured victims into transferring money through international gift cards or cryptocurrency.

The CBI’s operation marks a significant blow to the criminal network.