CBI Director Praveen Sood hospitalised in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood was admitted to a corporate hospital here on Saturday after he complained of "uneasiness", sources said. Sood, who had been to the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, complained of uneasiness while returning to Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon and was shifted to the hospital, they said. "He underwent tests and has been kept under observation for a day," the hospital sources added.