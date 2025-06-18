CBI, DFS and PSBs hold coordination meeting

BENGALURU: As a major step towards improving inter-agency coordination and speed in action on bank fraud cases, a coordination meeting between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Banking Securities Fraud Investigation Zone, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance officers, and Chief Vigilance Officers of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The one-day conference was aimed at examining and resolving outstanding issues pertaining to ongoing investigations and prosecutions in cases of bank fraud handled by the CBI.