CBI denies speculative reports in NEET-UG paper leak case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a statement denying speculative and false reports circulating in a section of the media regarding the NEET-UG 2024 examination paper leak case. The CBI has been investigating the allegations of theft and leakage of the NEET-UG 2024 question paper since June 23, 2024, following the takeover of case, originally



registered on May 5, 2024, at Shastrinagar Police Station, Patna, Bihar.

The investigation revealed that the NEET-UG 2024 question paper was illicitly accessed from Oasis School, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, on the morning of May 5, 2024. Pankaj Kumar, aka Aditya and Sahil, was identified as one of the masterminds behind the leak. He conspired with the Hazaribagh NTA City Coordinator, who is also the Principal of Oasis School, and the Center Superintendent, who is also the Vice Principal of Oasis School, along with another associate from Hazaribagh.

Pankaj, who was absconding, has been traced and arrested, along with the school principal, vice principal, and the associate. The investigation team recovered pieces of half-burnt question papers, which enabled them to trace the designated NEET examination center from where the paper was leaked. The

NEET-UG 2024 question papers, stored in trunks, were brought to the school and kept in the control room on the morning of May 5, 2024. Shortly after the trunks arrived, the principal and vice principal allowed unauthorized access to the mastermind, Pankaj Kumar. Sophisticated tools used to open the trunk and access the question papers have been seized.

After gaining unauthorized access to the NEET question paper, Pankaj had it solved by a group of MBBS students from reputed colleges in Hazaribagh. The solved papers were then shared with selected students who paid for them. All the solvers have been identified, and most of them were arrested. This group, assisted by other accused individuals, arranged accommodations for candidates and facilitated

their movement. The candidates who received the solved question papers are being traced, and necessary actions are being taken.

Since taking over the case, the CBI has conducted searches at 33 locations and arrested 36 individuals, including 15 by the Bihar Police. Several incriminating pieces of evidence have been gathered, and the investigation is ongoing.

The CBI emphasized that recent media reports about the NEET-UG 2024 examination case are speculative, misinformed, and false.

The agency advises against publishing such reports as they create a web of misinformation, which is harmful to readers

and society.