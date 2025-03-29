CBI court sentences ex-DSP and private individual in Rs 70 lakh bribery case

CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh Special Court for CBI Cases has sentenced two accused, namely Ram Chander Meena, ex-DSP of Chandigarh Police, and Aman Grover, a private person, in a case of bribery worth Rs. 70 lakh.

The case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 13, 2015, against various accused, including those who had been convicted by the court.

As per allegations, private individuals had asked for an extortion of Rs 70 lakh on behalf of the then

DSP and Sub Inspector, Chandigarh Police, to ensure that the complainant’s

parents were not arrested in a case filed with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Chandigarh.

CBI carried out a trap operation on 13th August 2015 and caught the private individuals red-handed while receiving Rs 40 lakhs in cash and a post-dated cheque of Rs 30 lakhs from the complainant.

The bribe was being received on behalf of the accused public officials.