CBI court sentences all nine accused to life imprisonment till death

Coimbatore: In a landmark and blunt verdict, a special CBI court has given life imprisonment till death to all nine accused persons in the sensational 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case, which is a great triumph of justice in one of Tamil Nadu’s most shocking crimes against women.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had inherited the case after a huge public outcry in 2019, successfully convicted the accused for a string of sexual assaults, including gang rape, on eight victims.

The case gained national attention after videos of the assaults were shared online, prompting large-scale protests and demands for strong action.

The accused were convicted by the court under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, among others.

All nine convicts were in judicial custody since the time of their arrest and were also lodged in jail during the trial.

The CBI charged three detailed charge sheets following an extensive inquiry. The trial was founded on evidence from 48 witnesses and 206 documents, in addition to key scientific forensic proof.

The agency was praised by the court for its meticulous management of the case and its sensitive handling of victim and witness support.

The victims received consistent emotional and moral support from the CBI during the investigation and trial, which was conducted in a specially earmarked court to protect their privacy and dignity. Most importantly, no witness became hostile during the hearing — a rarity in such high-profile crimes.

Alongside life imprisonment, the convicts were also given additional punishment for offenses connected to the crime.

The court also instructed the District Legal Aid Authority to pay a total compensation of Rs 85 lakh to the eight victims in exchange for a symbol of financial relief and recognition of the trauma.