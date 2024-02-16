CBI coordinates return of fugitive from UAE through INTERPOL channels

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has orchestrated the return of a Red Notice subject from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India through meticulous coordination with INTERPOL NCB – Abu Dhabi, Haryana Police, Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, Ministry of External Affairs, and the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police.

The fugitive identified as Narender Singh had been a fugitive from justice, wanted by the Haryana Police for multiple serious offences including murder, rioting, and causing grievous hurt. His conviction for life imprisonment by the High Court further underscored the gravity of his crimes.

The CBI’s proactive approach led to the issuance of a Red Notice against Singh by the INTERPOL General Secretariat on November 7, 2023, at the behest of Haryana Police. This notice circulated to all INTERPOL member countries, facilitated the location and subsequent arrest of the accused.

As the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, the CBI serves as the linchpin for coordinating with Law enforcement agencies nationwide to seek assistance through INTERPOL channels. Through close collaboration and diligent follow-up with INTERPOL, the CBI has achieved success in repatriating criminals wanted by Indian authorities. In 2023 alone, 29 such persons were returned from abroad.