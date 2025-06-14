CBI coordinates return of drug syndicate accused Taher Salim Dola from UAE via INTERPOL

MUMBAI: In a significant breakthrough against international drug trafficking, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with INTERPOL and UAE authorities, has successfully secured the return of Taher Salim Dola, a wanted accused in a major synthetic drug case registered by Mumbai Police.

Taher Salim Dola, who had been absconding and was residing in the United Arab Emirates, arrived today at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, via Flight AI-984 from Dubai, after being deported by UAE authorities.

The operation was coordinated through INTERPOL channels by the CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) in collaboration with the National Central Bureau (NCB)–Abu Dhabi.

Dola is wanted in connection with an FIR registered at Kurla Police Station, Mumbai, which pertains to the operation of a synthetic drug manufacturing facility in Sangli, Maharashtra. During the investigation, 126.141 kgs of mephedrone (MD) worth approximately Rs 2.52 crore were seized from the factory, which was allegedly being controlled remotely by Dola while he was abroad.

Following efforts by Mumbai Police and with CBI’s intervention, a Red Notice against Dola was published by INTERPOL on 25 November 2024.

Subsequent tracking efforts geolocated him in the UAE, and on January 27, 2025, NCB-Abu Dhabi confirmed his arrest. An extradition request was sent by the Indian authorities through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs, leading to today’s deportation.

Red Notices issued by INTERPOL are circulated globally to assist in the tracking and apprehension of fugitives. As India’s designated National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, the CBI plays a pivotal role in facilitating such returns under the BHARATPOL initiative.

The return of Taher Salim Dola adds to the growing list of more than 100 fugitives who have been brought back to India in recent years through enhanced global law enforcement cooperation.

Further investigation into the drug syndicate is ongoing.