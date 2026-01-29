CBI coordinates deportation of three Red Notice subjects from India to Malaysia

NEW DELHI: The three persons, namely Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj and Navindren Raj Cumarason, were deported on Tuesday through the cooperation framework provided by INTERPOL.

The Malaysian police suspect them of being involved in organised crime to obtain material benefits, power, or influence through a common intention.

According to NCB–Kuala Lumpur, these Red Notice fugitives were refused entry by Indian immigration upon arrival from the United Kingdom at Mumbai International Airport. Later, the Malaysian government requested assistance from NCB–New Delhi to deport them to Malaysia for further prosecution.