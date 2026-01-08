CBI coordinates deportation of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member from USA

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, has successfully facilitated the deportation of wanted fugitive Aman aka Aman Kumar aka Aman Bhainswal from the United States of America to India today.

Accused is a notorious criminal and key member of the organised crime syndicate headed by Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He was wanted by Haryana Police in connection with serious criminal offences relating to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.