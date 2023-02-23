CBI conducts raids in bribe case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at three locations in Pune and Mumbai in connection with a bribe demand of Rs 1 crore by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Pune officials. A case was registered on January 11, 2023.

The central investigating agency officials also confirmed that a sum of Rs.4 Lakh and gold Jewellery were recovered from the premises of then Deputy Director, DGGI (Directorate General of GST Intelligence) Vimlesh Kumar Singh (IRS-2014). The case was also registered against then Senior Intelligence Officer, DGGI, Pune, Rahul Kumar, private person Sanjit, and unidentified persons, officials confirmed further.

“It was alleged that the said public servants demanded an undue advantage of Rs. 1 crore from the complainant for showing favour and closing the case registered against the complainant’s firm by DGGI, Pune,” CBI officials claimed.