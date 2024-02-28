CBI calls Akhilesh Yadav as witness

igation (CBI) has summoned Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, to provide his testimony as a “witness” on Thursday regarding illegal mining cases filed five years ago. These cases are related to the granting of mining leases, allegedly in violation of the e-tendering process. The probe was initiated following an order from the Allahabad High Court.

It is alleged that public officials permitted illegal mining activities during the years 2012-2016, while Yadav was serving as the Chief Minister. Additionally, they purportedly renewed licenses unlawfully despite a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal on mining activities.

Under section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the agency has formally requested Yadav’s presence for questioning on February 29. This section empowers law enforcement to summon witnesses during investigations.

A senior official clarified that Yadav is being summoned as a witness, not as an accused party.

In response to the notice regarding cases filed in 2019, Yadav slammed the BJP, suggesting that the timing of the CBI’s actions is politically motivated, especially with elections looming.

Yadav questioned the BJP’s anxiety despite their decade-long tenure, pointing out instances of development initiated during his party’s rule.

Allegations suggest that during Yadav’s tenure as Chief Minister, officials facilitated mineral theft and engaged in extortion from leaseholders and drivers.

The CBI initiated seven preliminary inquiries in 2016, following the Allahabad High Court’s directives, to investigate cases of illegal mining of minor minerals.

The agency alleges that several projects were cleared on a single day in 2013, bypassing the e-tendering process, with approvals reportedly obtained from the Chief Minister’s office.

Yadav, who also held the mining portfolio during a part of his tenure, is under scrutiny regarding his office’s involvement, as indicated by the FIR.

The CBI claims that leases were granted in violation of established e-tender policies, despite court ratification.

In January 2019, the CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with its FIR against 11 individuals, including government officials and political figures, to probe alleged illegal mining activities.

Yadav’s successor as mining minister, Gayatri Prajapati, faced legal issues after being arrested in 2017 following a rape complaint.