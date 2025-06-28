CBI busts transnational cyber extortion syndicate in Mumbai

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: In a major achievement under Operation Chakra-V, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Prince Jashwantlal Anand, mastermind of an international cyber extortion syndicate, from Mumbai on Thursday. The arrest was made after coordinated search operations carried out on Wednesday at several places in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, resulting in the seizure of vital evidence pertaining to global cyber fraud.

Anand couldn’t be reached for comment. Anand is accused of running a sophisticated cybercrime network that victimised United States and Canadian citizens, impersonating government officials.