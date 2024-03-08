CBI busts major human trafficking networks

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cracked down on major human trafficking networks operating across the country.



Searches are currently underway at more than 10 locations spanning seven cities, including Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai, and Chennai. The case revolves around allegations against various visa consultancy firms and agents accused of luring and sending youths to the war-torn regions of Russia-Ukraine under the false pretense of lucrative job opportunities.

During the raids, authorities have seized over Rs 50 lakhs in cash, along with incriminating documents and electronic records such as laptops, mobile phones, and desktop computers. Several suspects have been detained for questioning at various locations as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to preliminary findings, approximately 35 instances of victims being sent abroad under deceptive schemes have been established so far. This revelation underscores the gravity of the situation and the elaborate nature of the trafficking operations being dismantled by the CBI.