CBI busts human trafficking racket sending Indians to Myanmar

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered two cases connected with the trafficking of Indian nationals to cybercrime compounds operating in Myanmar.

The agency has arrested Soyal Akhtar and Mohit Giri, who allegedly lured victims from India on promises of lucrative overseas jobs and then facilitated their illegal transportation to these scam centres.

The arrests came after the Government of India successfully rescued several Indian citizens trapped in such cyber scam facilities, CBI officials said.

During repatriation, investigators identified the two traffickers who brought victims from Rajasthan and Gujarat and took them into custody the moment they arrived back in India.

The probe has unravelled how a large number of unsuspecting Indians have fallen prey to a transnational criminal network that recruits them under the guise of well-paying foreign employment opportunities.