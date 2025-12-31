CBI busts bribery racket in CGST Jhansi; 5 arrested including deputy commissioner

NEW DELHI/JHANSI: In a major operation against corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested five persons, including a Deputy Commissioner of IRS rank and two Superintendents, an advocate and a private businessman, after busting a big bribery racket in the office of the Central Goods and Services Tax, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

The CBI registered the case on December 30, following allegations of demand of undue advantage amounting to Rs 1.5 crore for extending favours to private firms in GST evasion-related matters. The accused include a Deputy Commissioner (IRS-C&IT 2016), two Superintendents posted at CGST Jhansi, an advocate, owners of private companies, and other unknown persons.

Acting quickly, it laid a trap and caught two accused superintendents red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 70 lakh. The bribe was allegedly being received at the behest of the Deputy Commissioner, CGST Jhansi. Subsequent to the trap operation, the Deputy Commissioner, both the Superintendents, an advocate, and the owner of a private company were arrested.

In these searches conducted at various places, besides recovering about Rs 90 lakh in cash, several property-related documents and a substantial quantity of jewellery and bullion were also seized.