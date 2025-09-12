CBI brings fugitive back from Kuwait

New Delhi: An accused wanted in cases of cheating and forgery and facing an Interpol Red Notice was extradited from Kuwait on Thursday in an operation coordinated by the CBI with the External Affairs ministry and NCB-Kuwait, officials said.

Munawar Khan landed at the Hyderabad airport from where a unit of the CBI’s Special Task branch in Chennai took him into custody, they said. “Munawar Khan is a wanted subject of the CBI in case of forgery and cheating. The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait, successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Munawar Khan to India on 11 September 2025,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Khan was wanted by CBI in cases on allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. He, along with others, had defrauded the Bank of Baroda. Shortly after cheating the bank, he left for Kuwait and was declared a proclaimed offender.