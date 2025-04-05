CBI brings back three top-circle fugitives from UAE

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on fugitives who were hiding overseas, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has coordinated the repatriation of three wanted criminals — Suhail Basheer, Tofik Najir Khan, and Aaditya Jain — from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via INTERPOL channels. These accused individuals in serious criminal cases in Kerala, Gujarat, and Rajasthan were repatriated to India with the help of international agencies and state police.

Suhail Basheer, accused of grave rape of a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the Kerala Police, was tracked and geo-located in the UAE through extensive coordination between the CBI and INTERPOL. The case was registered in 2023 at Muvattupuzha Police Station in Ernakulam Rural District, which had witnessed the accused being on the run since the case was filed. A Red Notice was issued against him on December 2 last year at the request of Kerala Police. Suhail was repatriated successfully on April 2 and welcomed by an escort party of Kerala Police at Cochin International Airport.

In another development, CBI also brought back Tofik Najir Khan, who was wanted by the Gujarat Police in a criminal conspiracy case involving forgery and cheating. The case was registered at Bavlu Police Station of Mehsana District. A red notice was issued against Tofik in February 25. After close coordination with the NCB-Abu Dhabi and Gujarat Police, Tofik was brought back to India on April 2 and was handed over to the authorities at Cochin International Airport.

In a third arrest, Aaditya Jain, a recognised acquaintance of a transnational crime syndicate, was extradited to India on Friday by the Rajasthan Police. Jain has been charged with making extortion calls to wealthy businessmen through encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal VOIP, usually with violent threats and actual attacks in case of non-compliance. One such case of 2024 was reported at Kuchaman City Police Station in Deedwana District. Later, a red notice was issued against Jain on February 18. He was arrested in the UAE and repatriated through Jaipur International Airport.

The extradition of these three fugitives is a testament to CBI being the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India.



