CBI brings back fugitive from UAE

NEW DELHI: The CBI, with the cooperation of the External Affairs and Home Affairs ministries, brought back fugitive Ritik Bajaj from the United Arab Emirates.

Bajaj, against whom an Interpol Red Notice had been issued, was wanted by the Delhi Police in cases associated with the smuggling and distribution of narcotic substances. After escaping India, the accused was geolocated in the UAE with the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi.

A delegation from the Delhi police was sent to the UAE to sort out all the legalities for his return. The delegation and the accused arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday.