CBI books Sheikh Shahjahan, 24 others in BJP workers murder case

kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against suspended Sandeshkhali Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and 24 others in connection with the alleged murder of three BJP workers after the announcement of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results.

According to sources, three BJP workers identified as Pradip Mondal, Debdas Mondal and Sukanta Mondal were allegedly murdered after the announcement of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections results. Among them, Debdas’ body is still missing.

The investigation of the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). However, it was alleged that Shahjahan’s name was dropped from the chargesheet.

Later, the family of the BJP workers approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI probe, which was eventually granted recently. On July 4, CBI registered an FIR against 25 persons, including Shahjahan.

It may be mentioned that Shahjahan was arrested in connection with the corruption in the public distribution system and an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5, 2024, when they were going to his house to conduct a raid.

It was alleged that Shahjahan’s followers carried out the attack on his instructions. Days after the incident, police arrested Shahjahan. Later, on the High Court’s order, the case was taken over by the CBI

At present, Shahjahan is lodged at the Presidency Correctional Home, and he is likely to be arrested in the new case registered by the CBI.