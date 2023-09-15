CBI books ex-IT Addl Comm in fresh bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a fresh corruption case against former income tax additional commissioner Santosh Karnani for allegedly sharing confidential information with a builder to help him win a case in the IT Appellate Tribunal in return for land at a heavily discounted price, officials said Thursday.

The CBI got information about the alleged corruption from forensic examination of Ahmedabad-based Karnani’s phones that he had allegedly given to his co-accused

Vivek Johri for disposing them of during a Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau’s trap

operation, according to an

FIR.