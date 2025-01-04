CBI arrests TRAI officer for bribe case

NEW DELHI: Narender Singh Rawat, a senior research officer with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The agency laid a trap at his Delhi office in Naroji Nagar to nab him. The case was filed by the CBI on Friday morning on charges that Rawat sought the bribe from a cable service licensee functioning under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B). The complainant, a cable services manager in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, accused Rawar of demanding the bribe to enable him and five other cable operators from the area to get favourable quarterly performance monitoring reports. The accused threatened to recommend cancellation of their licenses unless the bribe was paid.