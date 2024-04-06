CBI arrests seven members of child trafficking gang

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled a nefarious network of infant traffickers engaged in the despicable trade of buying and selling infants across India. Following a meticulous operation, the CBI conducted searches at seven locations spanning Delhi and Haryana.



The raids led to the rescue of two male infants aged just 1.5 days and 15 days, respectively, along with a female child of one month. The CBI has arrested 7 accused persons including 5 females, the officials informed on Saturday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Neeraj, Indu Pawar, Aslam, Pooja Kashyap, Ritu, Anjali and Kavita. Neeraj is a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, while other accused persons are residents of Delhi.

The investigative agency unearthed a harrowing modus operandi employed by the accused. It was revealed that through advertisements on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp groups, the traffickers established connections with childless couples nationwide who sought to adopt babies. Exploiting this demand, they purportedly procured infants from biological parents and surrogate mothers, subsequently selling them for exorbitant sums ranging from Rs 4 to 6 lakhs per child. Additionally, the arrested persons are accused of duping numerous childless couples by fabricating adoption-related documents, an official said.

The CBI has registered a criminal case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 against a total of ten accused involved in this reprehensible trade.

During the raids, incriminating evidence including Rs. 5.5 lakhs in cash and pertinent documents were seized by the CBI. Further, investigation is underway.