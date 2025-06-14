CBI arrests Pratik Tanpure in country-wide raids on cyber investment scams

NEW DELHI: As part of its blanket drive against cyber-financial crimes, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Kalyan resident Pratik Tanpure on charges of his involvement in a big investment fraud racket. The arrest follows large-scale searches conducted at 10 locations in Delhi, Hisar, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik under Operation Chakra-V.

The case is of an intricate cyber fraud ring that deceived unsuspecting victims through a sham mobile app and WhatsApp groups by offering shares of well-known listed companies at significantly reduced prices. After the money was remitted by the victims, it was diverted, causing substantial monetary losses.

In accordance with CBI, Pratik Tanpure was an integral part in facilitating the fraud by providing pre-activated SIM cards and mule bank accounts to the cybercrime group. They played an essential part in supporting the syndicate's operations and keeping the individuals involved anonymous.

On the day of coordinated searches, the agency unearthed huge incriminating digital and documentary evidence from the premises of the accused. The materials revealed the sophisticated modus operandi employed to cheat investors and underscored the extensive infrastructure behind such cybercrimes.

The CBI highlighted that this operation is one aspect of its bigger mission under Operation Chakra-V, which involves breaking up organised cybercrime syndicates and their facilitators. The inquiry is still ongoing, with more arrests and revelations on the way as the investigation continues.