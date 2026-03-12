CBI arrests own inspector over bribery charges

NEW DELHI: In a significant move the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one of its own officials in connection with a bribery case. The CBI officer, who has been arrested in this high-profile bribery scandal, has been identified as Deepak Phalswal, an inspector in the CBI Delhi.



According to officials, this bribery case was registered based on allegations of bribery levelled against the CBI Inspector, who allegedly demanded a bribe from a private individual not to initiate any investigation into a complaint allegedly registered against him with the CBI.

Based on this complaint, the CBI conducted searches at the residential premises of the CBI Inspector.

During the searches, CBI officials reportedly seized incriminating documents, including electronic devices believed to be connected with this investigation.