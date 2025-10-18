MillenniumPost
CBI arrests NHIDCL executive director in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

BY Team MP18 Oct 2025 12:55 AM IST

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh, Executive Director and Regional Officer of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Guwahati, on charges of allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a private person.

The bribe was allegedly accepted in order to provide for a helpful extension of time and completion certificate for highway projects, such as the four-laning of National Highway-37 in Assam.

