MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > CBI arrests KV Dewas official for receiving Rs 60,000 bribe
Nation

CBI arrests KV Dewas official for receiving Rs 60,000 bribe

BY Team MP27 Dec 2025 12:26 AM IST

DEWAS: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior secretariat assistant posted at Kendriya Vidyalaya, BNP, Dewas, on the allegations of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 in connection with official work.

The Central Bureau of Investigation says that a case was registered on December 23, based on a written complaint against the accused official for demanding illegal gratification to clear the bills related to providing security and manpower services.

Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid by the CBI on December 25, and intercepted the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 60,000/- through a banking channel. The accused was subsequently arrested and produced before the competent court on Friday.

The court granted three days of police custody for further interrogation.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X