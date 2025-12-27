CBI arrests KV Dewas official for receiving Rs 60,000 bribe

DEWAS: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior secretariat assistant posted at Kendriya Vidyalaya, BNP, Dewas, on the allegations of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 in connection with official work.

The Central Bureau of Investigation says that a case was registered on December 23, based on a written complaint against the accused official for demanding illegal gratification to clear the bills related to providing security and manpower services.

Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid by the CBI on December 25, and intercepted the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 60,000/- through a banking channel. The accused was subsequently arrested and produced before the competent court on Friday.

The court granted three days of police custody for further interrogation.