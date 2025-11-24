CBI Arrests Key Absconding Accused, Busts Transnational Cyber-Crime Call Centre in Lucknow

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough against an international cybercrime syndicate, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Vikas Kumar Nimar, a key absconding operative allegedly involved in running a network of illegal call centres targeting US nationals. The arrest was made at his residence in Lucknow on 20 November 2025, officials said.

The case was initially registered on 24 September 2024, after which the CBI conducted massive searches in several cities. In September 2024, the agency had busted and dismantled four illegal call centres operating out of Pune, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, believed to be part of a wider transnational cyber-fraud network.

Investigators said Nimar had played a key role in setting up and operating the illegal facilities for VC Infrometrix Pvt. Ltd at Pune and Visakhapatnam. He had been absconding since the case was registered, and the CBI obtained a warrant from the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pune, to facilitate his arrest.

During the search of Nimar's Lucknow residence, officials recovered Rs 14 lakh in cash, multiple mobile phones, and incriminating documents related to the alleged crimes. The operation also exposed yet another illegal call centre being covertly operated by Nimar in the city.

The CBI dismantled the facility and seized 52 laptops loaded with digital evidence reportedly used to target victims abroad, particularly in the United States.

CBI said the investigation into the matter is still in progress, and more arrests and seizures are likely as the agency continues to trace the financial and operational links of the cybercrime network.