CBI arrests joint DG of foreign trade, 2 others in bribery case

The CBI has arrested Joint Director General of Foreign Trade N Ramesh posted at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and two others in an alleged bribery case, officials said Wednesday.

Besides Ramesh, the other two arrested persons included Section Head Sreebhashyam Venkata Ranganathan in Regional Authority, DGFT Visakhapatnam, and Managing Director of Kireeti Indenting and Exim Services Private Limited P Sita Rama Raju, they said.

The CBI had swung into action after getting information that Ramesh and Ranganathan were allegedly demanding and collecting huge bribes for issuing new import and export certificates, renewals and other related licences through DGFT consultants and conduits.

It is alleged that Ramesh had taken Rs 4 lakh while Ranganathan received Rs 50,000 as bribe from Raju, the officials said.

All the accused were produced before a special court in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday which sent them to judicial custody, they said.

The DGFT also issues various licences — import-export certificate, export promotion of capital goods, and export obligation discharge certificate, among others to various firms in India, the CBI said in its FIR.

CBI provided further information that Managing Director of Kireeti Indenting Raju had told Ranganathan that 18 files pertaining to Pattabhi Agro Foods Private Limited were cleared and seven more files are pending in JDGFT office in Visakhapatnam.