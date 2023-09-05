CBI arrests GAIL executive director in bribery case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made significant strides in its ongoing fight against corruption, with the recent arrest of a high-ranking executive and several other individuals in a bribery case amounting to Rs. 50 lakh, the officials informed on Tuesday.



In a major development, the CBI has arrested Krishna Ballabh Singh, Executive Director (Projects), Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), Surendra Kumar, Director of M/s Advance Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd, Davinder Singh - Chief General Manager (CGM) GAIL, Sunil Kumar, Senior General Manager of MECON Limited, Harsh Yadav, Suryavesh, the officials confirmed.

The allegations revolve around the Executive Director (Projects) of GAIL, who, in purported conspiracy with others, is accused of granting undue favors related to the SAPL (Srikakulam Angul Pipeline) and VAPL (Vijaipur Auraiya Pipeline) Projects of GAIL.

The Director of the private company from Vadodara allegedly played a central role in facilitating a bribe of Rs 50 lakh, with funds arranged through two private individuals. It was alleged that substantial bribe was intended to be delivered to aforementioned public servant, the official said.

In a meticulously planned operation, the CBI set up a trap to apprehend those involved in the corrupt practices. Following the delivery of Rs 50 lakh bribe by one of the private individuals to the public servant.