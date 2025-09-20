CBI arrests five suspects in CGPSC exam scandal

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five suspects in relation to irregularities in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) exams of 2020 and 2021, as part of its ongoing investigation into widespread corruption and nepotism in candidate selection.

Arrested are Jeevan Kishore Dhruv, then Secretary of CGPSC; Arti Wasnik, then Controller of Examination; Sumit Dhruv, Deputy Collector and son of the then Secretary; Misha Kosle, Deputy Collector and daughter-in-law of the brother of the then Chairman; and Deepa Adil, District Excise Officer and also daughter-in-law of the brother of the then Chairman.

The CBI registered the case on July 9, 2024, on the basis of February and April 2024 notifications from the state government.

The FIR stated that the then Chairman, Secretary, and other high-ranking officials of the Commission allegedly favoured their own children and relatives by rigging the examination and interview process from 2020 to 2022.

Of the 129,206 candidates who appeared in the preliminary round of the CGPSC 2021 test alone, 2,548 passed the test. 509 candidates got through the main examination and interviews, and ultimately 170 were selected for different posts.

Investigators allege that family members of senior Commission officials were among those selected, which, they say, casts serious doubts over fairness and transparency.

Earlier, the CBI arrested the then Chairman of CGPSC, the then Deputy Controller of Examinations, four selected candidates, and a private person. They are all in judicial custody.

The five fresh accused arrested recently will be presented in front of the court for police remand.

The agency has stated that further investigation is on to find out the role of other suspected candidates who allegedly benefited from the conspiracy.