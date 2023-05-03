CBI arrests ex-WAPCOS CMD Rajinder Gupta, son

The CBI has arrested former Chairman and Managing Director of WAPCOS Rajinder Kumar Gupta and his son Gaurav after it found over Rs 38 crore cash from their premises in one of the biggest seizures of cash by the agency, officials said Wednesday.

WAPCOS, previously known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government and is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The agency began its searches Tuesday after booking Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav Singal, and daughter-in-law Komal Singal, for allegedly amassing illicit wealth during Gupta’s tenure in the firm from April 01, 2011, to March 31, 2019.

Following the FIR, the CBI teams fanned across 19 locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Sonipat, and Ghaziabad in a coordinated search operation leading to detection of the staggering sum.

During its searches on Tuesday, the CBI seized Rs 20 crore in cash, which rose to more than Rs 38 crore by Wednesday, a CBI spokesperson said.

In addition to cash, a significant quantity of jewellery, valuable items, and property documents were also seized, the spokesperson said.