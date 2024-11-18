CBI arrests DRM and two businessmen in Rs 25 lakh bribery case

NEW DELHI: In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Saurabh Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of East Coast Railways, Waltair Division, Visakhapatnam, on the charges of accepting a bribe of Rs. 25 lakh.

Sanil Rathod, proprietor of M/s D N Marketing, Mumbai, and Anand Bhagat, associated with M/s HRK Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Pune, were also arrested along with him.

These arrests came after allegations of corruption over a fee cut for a private firm that had been slapped with penalties for delay in implementing contract-related works on the East Coast Railway.

It was discovered that the firm had raised bills to the tune of Rs. 3.17 crore. The owners of these firms approached Saurabh Prasad to waive off the fine and made a demand of Rs. 25 lakh from him.

After his involvement, the fine was reduced and the bills were paid.

The bribe receipt occurred on November 16, 2024, when Saurabh Prasad was going to Mumbai, for which he was apprehended by the CBI along with Sanil Rathod.

Searches at Prasad’s place in Visakhapatnam yielded Rs. 87.6 lakh in ready money, jewellery worth about Rs. 72 lakh, property documents, bank account statements, and locker keys.

Investigations by CBI revealed that an important actor in providing financial arrangements in the bribery scheme was Anand Bhagat, of M/s HRK Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

While investigations are still underway, the CBI is striving to unearth additional links in the financial networks and accomplices of this case. This operation thus highlights the commitment of the agency towards curbing corruption and maintaining transparency within government institutions.