CBI arrests deputy chief engineer of East Central Railways

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a deputy chief engineer (construction) of East Central Railways, Hajipur and two others for allegedly taking a bribe of around Rs 99 lakh from employees of JPW Infratech, officials said Wednesday.

The arrest followed a raid by the CBI on Monday at the office of accused Deputy Chief Engineer Alok Kumar, where Office Superintendent Alok Kumar Das was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe from project manager Govind Bhullar and employee Suraj Prasad of JPW. The agency also arrested Das.

The CBI had registered the FIR on the allegations that Kumar and Das, in conspiracy with JPW Infratech, were indulging in corrupt and illegal activities of giving and obtaining bribe in lieu of undue advantage to private contractors. The officers allegedly “turned a blind eye” to the usage of inferior quality construction materials by the

company, thereby causing wrongful gain to themselves and the company and corresponding huge consequential wrongful loss to the Union exchequer, the agency said in a statement.