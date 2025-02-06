CBI arrests absconding murder accused from Bengaluru

Darjeeling: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Puran Bahadur Rai, an absconding accused in the murder case of Madan Tamang, former president of the All India Gorkha League (AIGL). Rai was apprehended from Bommasandra, Maruthi Nagar, Jigani, in Bengaluru Rural district, Karnataka.

According to CBI officials, Rai had been evading law enforcement since 2017 and had relocated from Darjeeling to Bengaluru to avoid arrest. He was named in the charge sheet related to the 2010 murder of Tamang, which took place in Darjeeling.

The CBI took over the investigation on January 19, 2011, following directives from the Government of West Bengal and the Central government. The agency re-registered the case after initially being handled by Sadar Police Station in Darjeeling.

Despite multiple summons, Rai failed to appear for trial, prompting the Chief Judge of the City Sessions Court in Kolkata to issue a proclamation against him in April 2017. When he continued to evade arrest, the court issued an open-ended warrant on November 20, 2024.

Following sustained efforts and technical surveillance, the CBI successfully tracked down and arrested Rai.

He is expected to be produced before the competent court soon.

Incidentally All India Gorkha League (AIGL) leader Madan Tamang was hacked to death on May 21, 2010 by an armed mob at around 9:20 am at the Upper Club side stand in Darjeeling town while overseeing preparations for a public meeting to begin at 10:00 am on that day.

A cell phone belonging to GJM Central Committee member Nickol Tamang had been recovered from the murder spot on that day. Based on the call records of Nickol Tamang’s cell phone the CID had arrested 39 year old Sudesh Raimajhi, a local builder on June 3, 2010.

Interrogation of Raimajhi had led to the arrests of 35 year old Puran Rai of Phoobtshering Tea Estate, Asish Tamang (26) of Badamtam Tea Estate, Sunil Rai (33) of Tukvar Tea Estate and Tilak Sotang (33) also of Tukvar Tea Estate.

OnOctober 11, 2012 the Calcutta High Court had granted bail to 6 persons including Puran Rai.