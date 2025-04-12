CBI arrests absconder in Rs 11 cr coin fraud case involving ex-SBI cashier

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Rajesh Kumar Meena, who was the then cashier/cash officer in the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Mehandipur Balaji, District Karauli, Rajasthan, in relation to a high-profile coin fraud and embezzlement case of around Rs 11 crore.

Meena, who had been on the run since 2022, was the prime accused in a case of fraud where he was accused of cheating a big amount from the banking business relating to coin transactions. The investigation was handed over by the CBI after a re-registration of the case on April 13, 2022, after an order issued by the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan in March 2022. The case had been initially filed by the Controller Office of the SBI in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, under FIR No. 370/2021.

CBI lodged a chargesheet against Meena and other banking officials on April 8, 2025, and charged them with offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Investigations are still open as authorities remain in the process of investigating more people’s roles in the scandal.

Meena had gone underground since the beginning of the investigation, supposedly hiding to prevent being brought before a criminal court.