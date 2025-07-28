CBI arrests 3 in Rs 3.81 crore cyber fraud case

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three people linked to a multi-layered cyber fraud network that siphoned Rs 3.81 crore in a single day.

On July 2, 2025, the money received from cybercrime victims nationwide was funnelled into over 100 mule accounts and later routed through thousands of accounts to mask its final destination.

The arrested include Sudhir Bhaskar Palande, a mule account holder; Yash Thakur, a middleman; and Shaurya Sunilkumar Singh, an operator. The CBI found that bank officials and agents, bypassing KYC norms, facilitated the accounts.

Raids led to the seizure of incriminating documents, devices, and fake KYC records. Investigators said agents in Nagpur were paid in cryptocurrency, which was then paid out to several co-conspirators.

All three are in judicial custody as the CBI tracks the wider network and final beneficiaries.