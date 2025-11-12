CBI arrests 2 for cyber slavery-linked human trafficking

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested two persons in connection with the trafficking of Indians for cyber slavery — an emerging form of human trafficking — from scam compounds located in Myanmar, officials said Wednesday.

The CBI has started an investigation based on the identification of agents by the trafficked victims who were brought from Myanmar through the efforts of the central government, they said.

The agency has registered two cases related to the matter, following which Soyal Akhtar and Mohit Giri, who had allegedly trafficked victims from Rajasthan and Gujarat to Myanmar, were taken into custody.

These individuals were returning from abroad when they were arrested on arrival.

"These cases pertain to offences of human trafficking and wrongful confinement, carrying punishment that may extend to imprisonment for life," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"During the course of the enquiry, CBI identified multiple agents operating on behalf of foreign scam compounds. Two such agents, who had trafficked victims from Rajasthan and Gujarat to these compounds, were found returning to India along with the rescued individuals and were immediately arrested upon arrival," CBI Spokesperson said.

The agency has found that gullible Indians were being trafficked to Myanmar through Thailand to indulge in cyber crimes at dedicated compounds for large-scale cyber fraud operations, including digital arrest scams, investment scams, and romance frauds targeting people globally, including Indian citizens.

"An organized international syndicate lures these individuals through false promises of high-paying jobs and attractive employment opportunities abroad. Once taken out of India, they are diverted to Myanmar where they are wrongfully confined.

"Those trafficked are subjected to intimidation, confinement, and physical abuse, and are forced to engage in illegal cybercrime activities against their will. These victims are commonly referred to as 'cyber slaves'," the Spokesperson said.

The CBI had appealed to citizens, especially young job seekers, to exercise extreme caution against any overseas employment offers made through social media, online advertisements, or unauthorised agents.