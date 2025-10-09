MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > CBI arrests 2 CGST officials in Mumbai for taking Rs 25K bribe
Nation

CBI arrests 2 CGST officials in Mumbai for taking Rs 25K bribe

BY Team MP9 Oct 2025 1:32 AM IST

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two employees of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department in Mumbai on corruption charges.

The accused — Vikram, Superintendent, and Lav Kumar Chittoria, Inspector, both of the CGST Santacruz Division — were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a businessman.

The CBI booked the case on October 7, based on a complaint that the officers had sought an illegal gratification in lieu of clearing the private textile trading company’s inspection report and facilitating the registration under GST.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X