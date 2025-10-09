CBI arrests 2 CGST officials in Mumbai for taking Rs 25K bribe

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two employees of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department in Mumbai on corruption charges.

The accused — Vikram, Superintendent, and Lav Kumar Chittoria, Inspector, both of the CGST Santacruz Division — were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a businessman.

The CBI booked the case on October 7, based on a complaint that the officers had sought an illegal gratification in lieu of clearing the private textile trading company’s inspection report and facilitating the registration under GST.