CBI apprehends senior environmental engineer of DPCC and private person in bribery case; Rs 2.39 crore recovered in searches

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Mohd. Arif, Senior Environmental Engineer of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and Kishlaya Sharan Singh, the son of a middleman, while they were exchanging a bribe of Rs. 91,500. Searches at the residence and office of Arif led to the recovery of approximately Rs. 2.39 crore in cash and several property documents.

The CBI registered a case on Sunday against Mohd. Arif, four private individuals—Bhagwat Sharan Singh (middleman), Kishlaya Sharan Singh (son of the middleman), Raj Kumar Chugh (proprietor of M/s Ram Electroplaters, New Delhi), and Gopal Nath Kapooria (associated with M/s MVM, Narela Industrial Area, New Delhi)—and other unknown public servants and private persons. The FIR alleges that Arif was engaged in corrupt practices, accepting bribes from representatives of private firms to show undue favour in renewing DPCC consents. The bribes were allegedly collected by Bhagwat Sharan Singh, who acted as a middleman and consultant for these firms in DPCC-related matters and regularly delivered the bribe money to Arif.

The CBI set up a trap and caught Arif and Kishlaya Sharan Singh red-handed during the bribe exchange.

During the searches at Arif’s residential and official premises, the CBI recovered around Rs. 2.39 crore in cash and various property documents. The investigation is ongoing, and further actions are expected as the CBI continues to unravel the extent of the corruption network.