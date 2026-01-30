CBI Academy hands over record number of 134 sub-inspectors to service

GHAZIABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Academy on Thursday held the Passing Out Parade (POP) of a record number of 134 Sub-Inspectors at its Ghaziabad campus. CBI Director Praveen Sood was the chief guest on the occasion.The Passing Out Parade marked the culmination of rigorous basic training for the Sub-Inspectors, who reported to the Academy on May 15, 2025. The sub-inspectors underwent rigorous institutional training in law and investigation techniques, investigation of anti-corruption cases, conventional crimes, intelligence gathering, economic crimes, cyber crimes, bank frauds, mobile forensics, forensic medicine, and forensic science.The training course was accompanied by field exposures and visits to CBI offices, courts, local police stations, and other institutions like the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), AIIMS, and SEBI. The training course was planned to instil the highest standards of professional integrity, discipline, ethics, and respect for human rights in the officers.Speaking on the occasion, CBI Director Praveen Sood congratulated the passing-out officers and expressed his gratitude to their families for their support. He said that this was the largest batch of sub-inspectors to pass out from the CBI Academy to date and pointed out that the number of women officers in the batch had increased to 18, indicating greater gender diversity in the organisation.Sood also appreciated the Academy for being rated 5-star recently by the Capacity Building Commission, an endorsement of excellence in training and institutional standards. Emphasising that learning does not stop after the Passing Out Parade, he exhorted the newly appointed officers to cultivate a mindset of lifelong learning to successfully tackle the ever-unfolding challenges of policing.Pointing out the importance of technology in contemporary investigations, the CBI Director encouraged the officers to make use of modern technology, such as artificial intelligence, to aid investigations, especially in processing large amounts of digital data, while again underlining that technology is only a tool and not a substitute for human intelligence.Medals and trophies were awarded to outstanding trainees during the ceremony. Satyavarat Singh was given the DP Kohli Award for Best All-Round Sub-Inspector Trainee and the Director, CBI Trophy for Indoor Studies. Sahithya G. was awarded the Trophy for Cyber Crime Investigation, Shekhar Baliyan was given the John Lobo Trophy for Best Outdoor Performance, and Rakshit Kumar was awarded the CBI Academy Trophy for Dedication and Exemplary Conduct.