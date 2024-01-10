CBI Academy celebrates 29th Foundation Day

The CBI Academy celebrated its 29th Foundation Day on Wednesday at its campus in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. It marked completion of twenty-eight years of imparting training to the professional skills of investigating officers from India and abroad. CBI Director Praveen Sood was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Sood lauded the strides made by the academy during these years. He emphasised upon the need for making learning a continuous habit so that officers of CBI and those trained by the academy stays a notch ahead in their challenging task.

Moreover, a day-long athletic meet was organised at the Sports Complex of the Academy. Staff, trainees and family members of CBI Academy participated in these events.

CBI Academy achieved an important landmark by joining as the tenth member of the INTERPOL Global Academy Network in 2023. The CBI Academy imparted training to more than 5000 officers of various law enforcement agencies of India and abroad through around 90 courses conducted in online/offline mode on several topics during 2023.

Furthermore, CBI Academy has been accredited as ‘Ati Uttam’ under the Capacity Building Commission National Standards which is the maiden accreditation for any institute in India.

CBI Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, Additional Directors Sampat Meena and Manoj Shashidhar were present on the occasion along with other senior officers from CBI and other departments/ local administration.